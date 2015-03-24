Seattle Seahawks release DE Chris Clemons to save salary cap room

The Seattle Seahawks have released defensive end Chris Clemons, a move that saves significant salary cap room but takes away one of their top pass rushers the past four seasons.

Seattle made the move with Clemons on Wednesday morning. NFL.com first reported his release and it was confirmed by Clemons' representatives. Clemons was set to make $7.5 million in base salary in 2014.

Clemons turned around his career when he arrived in Seattle via trade before the 2010 season. Placed into the LEO position on the defensive line, Clemons became Seattle's top pass rusher for his first three seasons with the Seahawks with a combined 33½ sacks from 2010 to 2012. Last season, Clemons had only 4½ sacks with the emergence of Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.

