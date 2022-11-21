Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Sean McDermott sparks Stefon Diggs touchdown with sideline chat: ‘He always has the right words to say'

Diggs had no targets until late in the second quarter when he scored to give Buffalo the lead

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills avoided a three-game slide on Sunday with a victory over the Cleveland Browns but an unproductive first half for wide receiver Stefon Diggs left the two-time Pro Bowler visibly frustrated on the sideline. 

That was until he had a chat with head coach Sean McDermott. 

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills attempts to catch a touchdown while Martin Emerson Jr. of the Cleveland Browns defends at Ford Field on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills attempts to catch a touchdown while Martin Emerson Jr. of the Cleveland Browns defends at Ford Field on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Diggs was not targeted at all during the first half until he caught a short 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen late in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 13-10 lead heading into halftime. 

BILLS AVOID THREE-GAME SLIDE WIN OVER BROWNS AFTER SNOW SHIFTS GAME TO MOTOR CITY

But prior to that – seemingly frustrated with his lack of usage – he was seen having a one-on-one talk with McDermott.

"He always has the right words to say," Diggs told the NFL Network during an interview on the field after the game. "My head coach does a great job of keeping everybody level-headed and everybody in the right space to go out there and execute." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills talks with head coach Sean McDermott during the New England Patriots game at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills talks with head coach Sean McDermott during the New England Patriots game at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Diggs went 4-of-5 for 48 yards and one touchdown, becoming the first Bills player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in just 10 games.

It’s unclear what McDermott told Diggs, but it was clearly the motivation he needed to help boost the offense. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after Diggs' touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after Diggs' touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Bills return to Detroit on a short week, playing the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.