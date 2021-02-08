Expand / Collapse search
Published

Seahawks receive calls on Russell Wilson for potential blockbuster trade: report

Seven-time Pro Bowler had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage in 2020

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Matthew Stafford will be the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. Jared Goff will now run the show in Detroit for the Lions. And it appears that Eagles QB Carson Wentz is on his way out of Philadelphia.

Could Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson be next?

According to NFL Network, teams across the league have made calls to Seattle to inquire about its franchise quarterback, with the hope that the Seahawks are willing to part ways with Wilson.

There was no report as to which teams asked about Wilson’s availability, but the Seahawks aren’t interested in getting rid of Wilson, who just put together one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage, to go along with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions for the Seahawks, who finished with a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West. The Seahawks, however, suffered a 30-20 loss to the Rams in the first round of the NFC playoffs, which put an end to their season.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova