Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen roasts Russell Wilson’s physique: ‘He’s like a sack of potatoes’

Broncos and Seahawks faced each other in Week 1

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen just wrapped up a stellar rookie season, and despite never playing alongside veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the UTSA standout had a pretty harsh take on what he thought when he saw the Denver Broncos signal-caller in person. 

Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos in the offseason, made his debut against his former team in Week 1 of the 2022 season. He lost that game 17-16, and Woolen was left seemingly unimpressed with Wilson’s build. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on the field after a win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver, Colo. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on the field after a win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Seeing him in person it was pretty funny because on TV you see him It's like, ‘OK he looks in shape on TV.’ But you see him in person, and it’s weird. He's like a sack of potatoes," Wooden said on the "2 Up 2 Down" podcast last week. 

"He’s athletic, and he’s a good player, but literally, when I seen him, I’m like ‘Damn, I didn’t know he was built like that,’ and he was short."

Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field Oct. 30, 2022, in Seattle. 

Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field Oct. 30, 2022, in Seattle.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wilson did not have the season he or the Broncos expected after signing a massive $245 million contract extension in the offseason, but things are expected to change under newly named head coach Sean Payton. 

"I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players is what are the things that they do really well and then let’s try to put them in those positions. At least that’s a starting point, and I think it's important to highlight their strengths and minimize any weaknesses," Payton said.

"None of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don't know the words to," Payton said earlier this month.

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"So, how do we get them comfortable and highlight their strengths? And that's the process that's going to begin right now as I'm learning about every one of these players, not just Russell."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

