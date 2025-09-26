Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba draws glare from NFL ref after wild hot mic moment

Smith-Njigba's penalty took a touchdown off the board

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba voiced his displeasure with a penalty for the world to hear. 

Smith-Njigba, 23, was called for a holding penalty that took a touchdown off the board in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet appeared to have a rushing touchdown from just inside the 10-yard line, but Smith-Njigba held onto a defensive back and drew the flag.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks on

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2024. (Steven Bisig/Imagn Images)

Smith-Njigba was shown talking to a referee and then turned away right in front of head referee Alex Kemp while he was announcing the penalty to the crowd and aired out his frustrations. 

"That’s some bulls---!" Smith-Njigba yelled, which was caught on Kemp’s microphone loud and clear. 

Kemp stopped talking and glared at Smith-Njigba as he walked by before resuming the penalty announcement. The Seahawks were held to a field goal on that possession to make it 20-6.

SEAHAWKS STAVE OFF CARDINALS WITH GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL IN THRILLING WIN ON THE ROAD

Jaxon Smith-Njigba during a Seahawks game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Amazon Prime broadcaster Al Michaels praised Kemp for not throwing a flag on Smith-Njigba for his comment. 

"Good call by Alex Kemp not to throw [a flag] — you know, it’s one thing if you say something in an open mic. But if the mic’s not open, right, you get away with it," Michaels said.

Smith-Njigba had four catches for 79 yards in the win, including a catch on the final possession to set up kicker Jason Myers for the game-winning field goal for the Seahawks. 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in action

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Smith-Njigba has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this season as the one-time Pro Bowler has 26 catches for 402 yards and a touchdown through four games. 

The Seahawks (3-1) will look to continue their hot start when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently 3-0, in Week 5. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

