Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba draws glare from NFL ref after wild hot mic moment

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba voiced his displeasure with a penalty for the world to hear.

Smith-Njigba, 23, was called for a holding penalty that took a touchdown off the board in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet appeared to have a rushing touchdown from just inside the 10-yard line, but Smith-Njigba held onto a defensive back and drew the flag.

Smith-Njigba was shown talking to a referee and then turned away right in front of head referee Alex Kemp while he was announcing the penalty to the crowd and aired out his frustrations.

"That’s some bulls---!" Smith-Njigba yelled, which was caught on Kemp’s microphone loud and clear.

Kemp stopped talking and glared at Smith-Njigba as he walked by before resuming the penalty announcement. The Seahawks were held to a field goal on that possession to make it 20-6.

SEAHAWKS STAVE OFF CARDINALS WITH GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL IN THRILLING WIN ON THE ROAD

Amazon Prime broadcaster Al Michaels praised Kemp for not throwing a flag on Smith-Njigba for his comment.

"Good call by Alex Kemp not to throw [a flag] — you know, it’s one thing if you say something in an open mic. But if the mic’s not open, right, you get away with it," Michaels said.

Smith-Njigba had four catches for 79 yards in the win, including a catch on the final possession to set up kicker Jason Myers for the game-winning field goal for the Seahawks.

Smith-Njigba has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this season as the one-time Pro Bowler has 26 catches for 402 yards and a touchdown through four games.

The Seahawks (3-1) will look to continue their hot start when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently 3-0, in Week 5.

