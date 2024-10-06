Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins returns fumble over 100 yards for TD vs Giants

Daniel Jones had Giants at goal line on 10-minute drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins made an incredible play in the first quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants were driving down the field on their first possession of the game. Daniel Jones and the offense had the ball for 10 minutes and got as far as the 1-yard line.

Rayshawn Jenkins returns a fumble

Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

On 4th-and-goal, Eric Gray tried to jump into the end zone but got stopped, and as he tried to gain the extra yard, he lost the ball in the end zone.

Jenkins scooped it up and returned it more than 100 yards for a Seattle touchdown. It was the first fumble recovery touchdown of his career and the second touchdown of any kind in his career. He returned an interception for a touchdown while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Jenkins is in his first season with Seattle. He spent time with the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

Daniel Jones drops back

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

Eric Gray tackled

New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) falls as Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love tries to tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle came into the game with a 3-1 record, only losing to the Detroit Lions on Monday night in Week 4. The defense was eighth in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed.

The Giants are looking to bounce back after a string of close losses this year. New York is 1-4 thanks to a win over the Cleveland Browns. The team lost to the Washington Commanders by three points and the Dallas Cowboys by five points.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.