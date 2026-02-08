Seahawks' Mike Macdonald celebrates Super Bowl LX win: 'I believe God called me to be a coach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Macdonald can call himself a Super Bowl champion head coach in only his second season on the sidelines for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks put on an impressive defensive display in the team’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots, 29-13. Macdonald celebrated with his team on the field at Levi’s Stadium and was asked by NBC’s Maria Taylor what the win meant to him.

"I believe God called me to be a coach and I listened to Him and I think Him," Macdonald said. "We are incredibly blessed to be Seahawks, to be 12s. And now, we’re world champions."

Macdonald, somehow, engineered a defense to deter Patriots quarterback Drake Maye the entire night. He made one or two clutch throws, but it was far from enough as Seattle made him uncomfortable throughout the night.

The Seahawks’ defense sacked Maye six times during the night. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown to help slam the door on any hopes of a New England comeback.

Seattle’s defense was a major sticking point throughout the 2025 season. The team was first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. The team finished 14-3 in the regular season, won the NFC West and won its first Super Bowl since the 2013 season.

The Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on their way to the Super Bowl.