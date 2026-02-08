Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald celebrates Super Bowl LX win: 'I believe God called me to be a coach'

Macdonald was only in his second season with Seattle

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Mike Macdonald can call himself a Super Bowl champion head coach in only his second season on the sidelines for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks put on an impressive defensive display in the team’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots, 29-13. Macdonald celebrated with his team on the field at Levi’s Stadium and was asked by NBC’s Maria Taylor what the win meant to him.

Mike Macdonald jubilant after a Super Bowl win

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is hugged after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"I believe God called me to be a coach and I listened to Him and I think Him," Macdonald said. "We are incredibly blessed to be Seahawks, to be 12s. And now, we’re world champions."

Macdonald, somehow, engineered a defense to deter Patriots quarterback Drake Maye the entire night. He made one or two clutch throws, but it was far from enough as Seattle made him uncomfortable throughout the night.

Mike Macdonald the with Super Bowl trophy

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PATRIOTS’ DRAKE MAYE SHARES HEARTFELT SIDELINE MOMENT WITH WIFE ANN MICHAEL BEFORE SUPER BOWL DEBUT

The Seahawks’ defense sacked Maye six times during the night. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown to help slam the door on any hopes of a New England comeback.

Seattle’s defense was a major sticking point throughout the 2025 season. The team was first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. The team finished 14-3 in the regular season, won the NFC West and won its first Super Bowl since the 2013 season.

Mike Macdonald on the field

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald walks on the field after being doused following his team's win in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on their way to the Super Bowl.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

