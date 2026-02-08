Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Seahawks' Josh Jobe punches Patriots' Stefon Diggs in Super Bowl brouhaha

Jobe was not flagged

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
As the Super Bowl entered the fourth quarter, things got a little bit more intense on the Levi's Stadium field.

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe grabbed each other’s facemasks early in the fourth quarter and had to be separated, but not before a punch was thrown.

The incident came shortly after the Seattle Seahawks made it a 19-0 game.

Josh Jobe pregame

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe leaves the field at the end of the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

Jobe pushed Diggs to the turf out of bounds, and Diggs got in Jobe’s face to return some pleasantries.

Diggs then grabbed Jobe’s facemask before Jobe returned with an open hand to Diggs’ head area. Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins then had to take Diggs away from the situation.

Jobe then threw a left fist at Diggs.

Refs did not catch Jobe's punch, so he stayed in the game.

Josh Jobe

Treveyon Henderson of the New England Patriots catches a pass against Josh Jobe of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Perhaps the brouhaha lit a fire under the Pats, because Mack Hollins scored a touchdown shortly after to make it a 19-7 game.

For a long while, the game looked to be perhaps the first in Super Bowl history without a touchdown, but two were scored on back-to-back drives in a short time after slow offense through three quarters.

Josh Jobe tackle

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The Seahawks are looking for their second Super Bowl victory, while one for New England would be their seventh.

