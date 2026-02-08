Seahawks' Josh Jobe punches Patriots' Stefon Diggs in Super Bowl brouhaha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Super Bowl entered the fourth quarter, things got a little bit more intense on the Levi's Stadium field.

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe grabbed each other’s facemasks early in the fourth quarter and had to be separated, but not before a punch was thrown.

The incident came shortly after the Seattle Seahawks made it a 19-0 game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jobe pushed Diggs to the turf out of bounds, and Diggs got in Jobe’s face to return some pleasantries.

Diggs then grabbed Jobe’s facemask before Jobe returned with an open hand to Diggs’ head area. Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins then had to take Diggs away from the situation.

Jobe then threw a left fist at Diggs.

Refs did not catch Jobe's punch, so he stayed in the game.

ODDSMAKER REVEALS MOST POPULAR BETTING TRENDS FOR SUPER BOWL, HOW GAMBLERS COULD CASH OUT

Perhaps the brouhaha lit a fire under the Pats, because Mack Hollins scored a touchdown shortly after to make it a 19-7 game.

For a long while, the game looked to be perhaps the first in Super Bowl history without a touchdown, but two were scored on back-to-back drives in a short time after slow offense through three quarters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seahawks are looking for their second Super Bowl victory, while one for New England would be their seventh.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.