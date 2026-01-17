Seahawks dominate 49ers in playoff blowout, advance to NFC Championship game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game with a 41-6 stomping of their division rival San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's divisional round playoff game.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold took the field amid doubt that he would be able to play due to an oblique injury. Darnold threw for 124 yards and one touchdown amid the concern for his first career playoff win, while Seattle's running game took care of most of the offense.

Running back Kenneth Walker III had 116 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy had 140 passing yards with no touchdowns and one interception, as he was never able to get the 49ers offense into the end zone, only managing two field goal drives.

Seattle will now await the winner of Sunday's other NFC divisional round game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams to see who their opponent will be.

Seattle hasn't been back to the NFC Championship since 2014, when they sought to defend their Super Bowl title, beating Aaron Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers at home in that game, but then falling short to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Darnold will be looking to put an exclamation point on a dramatic resurgence after a slow start to his pro career with the New York Jets. Darnold has also found some big-game redemption after faltering for the Minnesota Vikings late in the season last year.