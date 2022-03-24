Seahawks star DK Metcalf puts the kibosh on being traded to Kansas City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the Chiefs now Tyreek Hill-less after dealing the All-Pro receiver to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, Kansas City suddenly has a big opening to fill.

Even with the recently signed JuJu Smith-Schuster now in the fold, it’s likely that the Chiefs will be aggressive in finding a Hill replacement. And with the Seattle Seahawks seemingly in rebuild mode after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, Kansas City has reportedly come calling for Seattle’s top two wideouts.

Per Snapback Sports’ Jack Settleman, the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers have inquired about the availability of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Settleman notes that Seattle is open to listening to offers but nothing is currently imminent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Metcalf, at just 24 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal, would appear to be the prize. In just three seasons in Seattle, Metcalf has hauled in 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

But after a Chiefs fan tagged Metcalf on Twitter with the caption "@dkm14 the door is open in kc!," he quickly put the kibosh on going to Kansas City.

CHIEFS TRADE TYREEK HILL TO DOLPHINS FOR MULTIPLE DRAFT PICKS IN NFL SHOCKER

It indeed does get very chilly on fall/winter nights in Kansas City and sources tell me that the same is true in Green Bay.

So if Metcalf does in fact become available on the trade market, look for a buyer to come from out west or down south — if Metcalf has it his way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.