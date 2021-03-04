Seahawks answering calls from teams interested in Russell Wilson: report

Russell Wilson isn’t off the table for interested teams, and reports on Thursday say the Seattle Seahawks have placed some calls of their own.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday that Wilson "is not happy" and that while the Seahawks are not "shopping" the veteran quarterback, "calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered."

"It's a real thing where Russell Wilson is not happy there," Russini said. "His agent is gonna deny that they are demanding a trade ... (but) I know there's been calls made on both sides, going to Seattle and from Seattle to other teams."

Rumors of Wilson’s discontent were legitimized last month when he vocalized his own frustrations during a press conference with reporters.

"I love playing for the (Seahawks), I’ve loved it for years and lay it on the line every game and I’m dedicated to that," Wilson said at the time. "The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit. That's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it's part of the job."

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said this week that while he hasn’t demanded a trade, he would be willing to play for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.