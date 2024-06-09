Scottie Scheffler wins first tournament since shocking arrest

It was only a few weeks ago when Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship. He might’ve picked up the major victory if his feathers weren’t rattled.

On Sunday, he was back to form and held off Collin Morikawa to win the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler had built a four-stroke lead heading into the final round. But he was 2-over par in the final round. He had three bogeys and only one birdie to finish with a 74.

Morikawa shot a 71 as his three birdies on the front nine allowed him to get back into the tournament. He had a birdie on hole 12 and inched very close to Scheffler’s lead. But a bogey and two pars on the final three holes kept him at a distance.

Adam Hadwin and Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished third and fourth, respectively. Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka were all tied for fifth.

It was Scheffler’s 11th PGA Tour victory and his fifth overall victory since the calendar turned from 2023 to 2024. He won the Masters back in April.

The 27-year-old saw his charges in Louisville, Kentucky, dropped after what he consistently described as a "big misunderstanding."

Scheffler spoke with reporters for the first time since the charges were dropped at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, ahead of the Memorial Tournament this week, and he feels now is the "more appropriate" time to speak about it.

"To be honest with you, it’s not something I love reliving just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course," Scheffler told reporters, per ESPN.

"It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief, because that's something that will always kind of stick with me. That mugshot I'm sure is not going anywhere anytime soon."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.