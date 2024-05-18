Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

No body cam footage of Scottie Scheffler's incident with officer, mayor says

Scheffler was arrested early Friday morning

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington may have the only footage of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship as Louisville, Ky., Mayor Craig Greenberg said there was no police bodycam footage of it.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections and was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed.

Scottie Scheffler at a news conference

Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident, but Greenberg said there was no police footage of the incident.

"The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said Saturday, via the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We will release footage that we have ... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

Greenberg did say there was a "fixed camera" across the street from where the incident took place. He was unsure if Gillis was wearing a body camera. He didn’t say whether Scheffler’s charged would be reduced.

Scottie Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Darlington was in the vicinity of the incident and captured Louisville police placing Scheffler in the back of a police car.

Scheffler called the incident a "big misunderstanding."

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

Scheffler being led away in handcuffs

In this still image made from video provided by ESPN, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is escorted by police after being handcuffed near Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship golf tournament, early Friday, May 17, 2024. (ESPN via AP)

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

