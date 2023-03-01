Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife says she has Michael Jordan's blessing to date son

Michael Jordan has apparently blessed his son’s new relationship with the ex-wife of former teammate Scottie Pippen, despite the highly publicized falling out between the two Chicago Bulls legends.

Larsa Pippen, 48, opened up about her relationship with 32-year-old Marcus Jordan during an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday.

"We’re in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think that we’ve known each other our whole lives, which we have not," Pippen said of Jordan.

"We literally just met at a party four years ago, and we were just friends."

The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was famously married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to December 2021, but rumors of her dating Marcus Jordan began to heat up in the fall. She has faced criticism over the relationship because of Michael Jordan’s falling out with Pippen which was highlighted following the release of Jordan’s 2020 documentary "The Last Dance."

"I can’t basically explain how someone else feels," Pippen said of her ex-husband. "That’s how Scottie feels, he has a right to the way he feels. I personally don’t care about what other people – I feel like I live my truth, I’m happy. I feel like we get along, he’s my best friend."

"I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t like it was planned like that," she said of her relationship."

Pippen added that her relationship with Jordan’s parents is good, but declined to talk specifics.

"I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I really don’t want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine. I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together and I feel like that’s the most important thing."

Pippen said that Jordan’s parents "want to see him happy," but when pushed further on if they’ve given their blessing for the relationship, she said: "Yea, I feel like we’re great. We’ve spent holidays together and it's good. We’re in a great place."

Pippen confirmed her relationship with Jordan on January 23 with an Instagram post of the couple standing in front of a floral display shaped as a jersey dedicated to Michael Jordan.

"Checks over stripes," the caption read.