Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Sage Karam to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's 2nd entry at Sebring

Chip Ganassi Racing has doubled its chances of winning the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Ganassi announced Wednesday it will run a second car in the March 15 endurance race. Three-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, defending Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan and reigning Indy Lights champion Sage Karam will share the seat in the No. 02 Comfort Revolution/Big Machine Records Ford EcoBoost Riley.

Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas and Marino Franchitti will share driving duties in Ganassi's other entry, the No. 01 Telcel Ford.

Team President Steve Lauletta says "these partnerships allow us the opportunity to make a strong first impression and perform well in our first-ever trip to Sebring."