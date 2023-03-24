Expand / Collapse search
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State storms back from 9-point deficit to upset Alabama, head to Elite 8

SDSU awaits the winner of Creighton-Princeton

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The San Diego State Aztecs kept Alabama's Brandon Miller off his game, and it paid dividends.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs upset No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet 16, 71-64.

It's the first Elite 8 appearance in the school's history, and it was the Aztecs' first victory over a No. 1 seed.

The San Diego State Aztecs huddle prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. 

The San Diego State Aztecs huddle prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Alabama was down five at the half but went on a 25-11 run to take a nine-point lead. San Diego State answered back with a 23-5 run of its own, with its lead, like Bama's, getting as high as nine points.

Bama cut the deficit to two points with 46.9 points to go, but that was as close as the Tide got the remainder of the night.

San Diego State Aztecs players on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. 

San Diego State Aztecs players on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SDSU's defense paved the way to victory. It blocked eight Bama shots and shut down its best player.

Miller could very well be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, but he didn't look the part Friday night. The freshman was just 3-for-19 from the floor and 1-for-10 from deep.

As a team, Alabama was just 3-for-27 from 3-point lead.

Brandon Miller (24) of the Alabama Crimson Tide controls the ball against Nathan Mensah (31) of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. 

Brandon Miller (24) of the Alabama Crimson Tide controls the ball against Nathan Mensah (31) of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Darrion Trammel led the way with 21 points for San Diego State, who now await the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton.