Connecticut Huskies
Published

Members of UConn basketball have belongings stolen from team bus during practice shortly after hotel 'debacle'

The Huskies were forced to switch hotels after finding 'dirt, vomit and worse' in their rooms

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The UConn Huskies had to stay in another hotel after their initial rooms in Vegas were reportedly filled with "dirt, vomit and worse," but their bad luck didn't end there.

While practicing for their Sweet 16 matchup against Arkansas, shortly after their nasty discovery at the Luxor, the Huskies had personal belongings stolen from the team bus.

Head coach Dan Hurley called it a "disaster" and a "debacle."

Richie Springs (13) of the Connecticut Huskies practices with his team at T-Mobile Arena March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. 

Richie Springs (13) of the Connecticut Huskies practices with his team at T-Mobile Arena March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"Obviously, when you play at UConn, you have tremendous resources. The way we travel gives us a chance to pursue championships. It wasn’t what you expected when you got to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16," Hurley added. 

"We didn’t know there would be police reports from day one. We didn’t know we’d be moving with our tails between our legs back into the hotel just to get our bags and leave. It was an awkward situation. But now we’re in a much better place."

The UConn Huskies logo on a pair of game shorts during a game against the Providence Friars Jan. 4, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

The UConn Huskies logo on a pair of game shorts during a game against the Providence Friars Jan. 4, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Huskies switched to a "high-level hotel" with seemingly no issues, and athletic director David Benedict said "everything worked out fine."

Freshman Donovan Clingan said he had an iPad stolen — an app located it three miles away — and a team manager said his personal computer was taken.

The team contacted local police, but the mishaps clearly didn't bother them one bit on the court.

The March Madness logo on the court during the first half of a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis March 20, 2021.

The March Madness logo on the court during the first half of a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Huskies dominated the eighth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday night, 88-65. UConn will now face No. 3 Gonzaga after its comeback victory in a 79-76 instant classic against the second-seeded UCLA Bruins.