Sam Darnold explains why Seahawks was perfect team to join in free agency: 'Special place'

For the first time in his career, Sam Darnold sat down in NFL free agency with options to be a starting quarterback.

Despite a disappointing finish in the playoffs, Darnold's career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings earned him the right to get a big payday. It was just a matter of where – not if.

While it is a great feeling for any player in professional sports to have that opportunity in free agency, making the right choice is not easy. There are many factors, personal and professional, that go into a player deciding to choose a different team.

However, when the Seattle Seahawks traded veteran signal caller Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, speculation began immediately. Could Darnold be heading to Seattle?

He was thinking the exact same thing with his agents at Creative Artists Agency.

"I was looking at my free agent options and talking with my agent about it, and then all of a sudden, we hear the news that Geno [Smith] was getting traded," Darnold explained to Fox News Digital, while discussing his work with the Lowe's Foundation for SkillsUSA National Signing Day. "And that was kind of like, ‘OK, Seattle could be a potential spot.’

SEAHAWKS' SAM DARNOLD OFFERS CRUCIAL ADVICE FOR SHEDEUR SANDERS AHEAD OF BROWNS' QB BATTLE

"When I just found out about the mutual interest that both sides had in getting a deal done, that was something that was really important for me. Having somebody that also wanted me there, and to be able to have an impact as best I can."

Seeing mutual interest is a main factor, but then it comes down to whether or not the player, especially a quarterback, can be successful.

The Seahawks had a new head coach last season, Mike Macdonald, who came from the Baltimore Ravens. Although they did not compete in the playoffs, they just missed out with a 10-7 record – not too bad for a first-year head coach.

Darnold loved what he saw when he faced the Seahawks in a 27-24 win for his Vikings.

"There’s great players on defense, great players on offense. I feel like Coach Macdonald’s scheme on defense was really hard to go against last year, and I know coach Klint Kubiak," Darnold said. "I know him from 2023 in San Francisco, when we made that run there, so I’m pretty familiar with the system. I think all those factors combined was really the reason I fell in love with the decision to come to Seattle, and, man, I couldn’t be more excited about it."

Finally, while the on-field product and scheme look up to par, free agents are always looking at the team chemistry and culture. Darnold saw it right away.

"Being here for the last few weeks, it’s been amazing being able to meet some of my teammates and some of the coaches," he explained. "And like I referenced with Minnesota, just meeting some of the people in the building. It’s just a special place, because you hear about it in the league. You hear about the good spots, the bad spots, the spots in between.

"Seattle was always a place that guys love going to. They love the energy, they love the environment, and it really did exceed all my expectations. I’m so happy to be here."

CELEBRATING NEXT GENERATION OF TRADE WORKERS

While Darnold is getting his bearings in his new city, he made sure to stop by Lowe’s Seattle store ceremony for SkillsUSA National Signing Day, which is a celebration mirroring the excitement of athletic signings but for future electricians, plumbers, HVAC techs and builders.

Lowe’s rolled out the blue carpet and all for students who were surprised by Seattle’s newest football star. This initiative is one that hits close to home for Darnold. His father, Mike, has been a plumber for 30-plus years.

"It was unbelievable," Darnold said of the experience. "I’ve seen the hard work that he put in his entire life to it. So, just being able to see these kids and see the hard work they’ve already put in, get to meet them and talk to them about the path that they’re headed, and just how passionate they are about it.

"I think there’s so many more opportunities out there in the skill trades world, and me and my dad have talked about it, how there’s not a lot of kids doing that anymore. It’s a special opportunity for kids to impact their communities in ways they probably don’t even know they’re going to."

New data from ADP shows nearly one in five workers aged 20-24 held blue-collar jobs as of May 2023. While that was a 2% rise since 2019, the U.S. faces a shortage of 439,000 construction workers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.