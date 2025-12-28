Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints star rips ball away from Titans rookie QB, scores touchdown

Titans still led the game at the half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFC South Race HEATS UP as Saints take down Panthers in gritty win 👀 NFL on FOX Video

NFC South Race HEATS UP as Saints take down Panthers in gritty win 👀 NFL on FOX

Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III recapped the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young made an incredible play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward dropped back to pass in the second quarter, but the Saints’ pass rush quickly descended on him. Ward tried to make a move around one defender but didn’t see Young in his blind spot.

Chase Young returns a fumble for a TD

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) returns his strip for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Young ripped the ball out of Ward’s hands and took the ball to the end zone for a Saints touchdown. It helped cut their deficit to 13-10.

Young, the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, joined the Saints after the 2023 season. He only had one fumble return for a touchdown in his career — his rookie season when he was with the Washington Commanders. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year that season.

He came into the game with seven sacks, three pass breakups and 28 tackles.

Chase Young celebrates a TD

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates his strip and touchdown return with cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Young’s play would be the lone highlight for the Saints’ defense in the first half. Tennessee took a 20-10 lead into the locker room after Ward bounced back with a touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor before the break.

New Orleans has struggled for most of the season, but the defense was supposed to be something to take pride in. The Saints entered the game eighth in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed.

So far, that kind of defense hadn’t shown up in Nashville.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

