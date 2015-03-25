Saints sign TE Watson to three-year deal

The New Orleans Saints signed tight end Benjamin Watson to a three-year contract on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Watson, 32, played the past three seasons with the Browns. Last season, he recorded 49 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

A first-round pick in the 2004 draft, Watson has 321 receptions for 3,776 yards and 28 touchdowns over 116 games with New England and Cleveland.

The Saints also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with linebacker Ramon Humber, who has spent the past three seasons playing linebacker and on special teams with New Orleans.