Saints' Derek Carr's season in jeopardy due to new shoulder injury: report

The NFL Draft later this month may get more interesting due to an injury to a veteran quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints may be looking at signal-callers with the ninth overall pick because Derek Carr has an injury that may keep him out this year.

According to NFL Network, Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that "threatens his availability for this season," and surgery is an option.

Carr joined the Saints ahead of the 2024 season after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas.

It hasn't exactly been a great tenure. In 27 games, Carr has completed 68.2% of his passes for 6,023 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Carr missed seven games during the 2024 season due to a a concussion and a left hand fracture.

That said, combined with Carr just turning 34 years old, the Saints may have already been eyeing quarterbacks.

We recently projected Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss going to New Orleans with the ninth overall pick.

And if Shedeur Sanders falls, that suddenly seems like an ideal landing spot.

Spencer Rattler figures to be the backup in New Orleans.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans, with $100 million of it guaranteed.

The Saints finished 5-12 and in last place in the NFC South last season, fired head coach Dennis Allen in the middle of the season and hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach.

Moore spent recent seasons as the offensive coordinator at different stops. Since 2022, he has been with the Cowboys, Chargers and reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

