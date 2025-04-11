Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New Orleans Saints

Saints' Derek Carr's season in jeopardy due to new shoulder injury: report

Carr missed seven games last year with a concussion and fractured hand

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL Draft later this month may get more interesting due to an injury to a veteran quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints may be looking at signal-callers with the ninth overall pick because Derek Carr has an injury that may keep him out this year.

According to NFL Network, Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that "threatens his availability for this season," and surgery is an option.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Derek Carr in action

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr prepares to throw a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Carr joined the Saints ahead of the 2024 season after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas.

It hasn't exactly been a great tenure. In 27 games, Carr has completed 68.2% of his passes for 6,023 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Carr missed seven games during the 2024 season due to a a concussion and a left hand fracture.

That said, combined with Carr just turning 34 years old, the Saints may have already been eyeing quarterbacks.

We recently projected Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss going to New Orleans with the ninth overall pick.

Derek Carr chomps on his mouthguard

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr reacts after a loss against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

BILL BELICHICK DOES NOT MENTION ROBERT KRAFT IN NEW BOOK: REPORT

And if Shedeur Sanders falls, that suddenly seems like an ideal landing spot.

Spencer Rattler figures to be the backup in New Orleans.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans, with $100 million of it guaranteed. 

The Saints finished 5-12 and in last place in the NFC South last season, fired head coach Dennis Allen in the middle of the season and hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach.

Derek Carr looks on

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after a game in New Orleans Sept. 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore spent recent seasons as the offensive coordinator at different stops. Since 2022, he has been with the Cowboys, Chargers and reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.