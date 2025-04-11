Bill Belichick does not mention Robert Kraft in new book: report

If you're looking for more information on the Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft relationship, it doesn't look like you're getting any — although, that may be addition by subtraction.

Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning," is set to be released next month, but according to The Boston Globe, there is no mention of New England Patriots owner Kraft.

"Two hundred and eighty-nine pages of Bill telling us about the secret sauce of 24 seasons at the helm in Foxborough. I couldn’t wait to read what he really thinks of Bob Kraft and how he’d explain Malcolm Butler not playing in the February 2018 Super Bowl against the Eagles in Minneapolis. Sorry, it’s not in there," wrote The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy.

"As an author of many books, I’d estimate this one’s about 80,000 words. Two words not in the book: Robert Kraft."

Shaughnessy noted that the legendary coach may have paid homage to Kraft in one excerpt, but still didn't mention him by name.

"Bill’s lone reference to Kraft in this book appears to be this: ‘Somewhere, someone came up with the phrase, ‘The Patriot Way.’ I think they made some money off it. Good for them. Here’s something you should know: The Patriot Way does not exist.’ There you go," Shaughnessy wrote.

He added, "The Belichick-Kraft feud is real."

Belichick, of course, coached the Patriots for 24 seasons and won six Super Bowls with them. But later in his tenure, the writing had been on the wall for his departure, and he had a highly-publicized exit that was said to be a mutual decision.

It's also been said that Belichick and former star quarterback Tom Brady have had beef since Brady left the team after the 2019 season, but Belichick did appear at Brady's Pats Hall of Fame ceremony, and Belichick was also at the roast of Brady on Netflix.

Belichick, the Globe reported, thanked his girlfriend and Malcolm Butler, along with 361 others — but not Kraft.

Belichick joined the University of North Carolina in December after the Tar Heels moved on from head coach Mack Brown. Belichick interviewed with at least two NFL teams in last year's NFL head coach hiring cycle, but never found a job. He even reportedly checked in on potential positions in the NFL for the upcoming season, but landed in Chapel Hill instead.

