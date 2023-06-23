Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Sailboat endures orca encounter during international race: 'Dangerous moment'

The encounter occurred in the Atlantic Ocean west of Gibraltar

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Orcas push up against Team JAJO boat. (Team JAJO/The Ocean Race)

On Thursday, a pod of orcas approached the Team JAJO boat during The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint in the Atlantic Ocean to the west of Gibraltar. 

The orcas can be seen pushing up against the sailboat and nudging the rudder in a video posted to the Ocean Race YouTube account. 

Mirpuri/Trifork Racing Team during the start of the race

The Mirpuri/Trifork Racing Team from Denmark, VO65 class is seen during the start of the Ocean Race Leg 6 from Aarhus, Denmark, to The Hague, Netherlands, on June 8, 2023.  (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"Twenty minutes ago we got hit by some orcas," said Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek after the incident. "Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team. We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quickly as possible and luckily after a few attacks they went away… This was a scary moment."

KILLER WHALES DAMAGE BOAT IN LATEST ATTACK OFF SPAIN

Mirpuri Trifork Racing also reported an encounter with orcas, the racing organization said in a news release. 

Neither team reported damage to their boats or to anyone onboard. 

Imoca class sailing boat takes off at the start of the Ocean Race

The Imoca class sailing boat takes the start of the 2023 Ocean Race off Alicante, Spain, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint is a new race that includes three different legs and four different cities. 

"This new trophy will enable a new generation of sailors, along with some familiar faces, to gain some valuable experience in The Ocean Race," said Phil Lawrence, Race Director of The Ocean Race.

"This format provides an opportunity to compete in The Ocean Race environment, with racing from host city to host city along with In-port competitions. The participating VO65 teams will get significant offshore racing exposure."

WindWhisper Racing Team start the race

The WindWhisper Racing Team from Poland, VO65 class is seen during the start of the Ocean Race Leg 6 from Aarhus, Denmark, to The Hague, Netherlands, on June 8, 2023.  (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The orca attack is the latest in a series of incidents off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. 

Atlantic Orca Working Group reported 18 such interactions in the month of May in the region. 

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.