Sacramento Kings remind fans of cowbell ban at Chase Center ahead of Game 3

Much to the dismay of Christopher Walken, fans of the Sacramento Kings are being told that less cowbell is actually preferable for Thursday's game at Chase Center.

The Kings reminded fans traveling to San Francisco for Game 3 of the series against the Golden State Warriors that cowbells will not be allowed in the arena.

"Cowbells will not be permitted at Chase Center," the Kings posted to Twitter. "Any fan carrying a cowbell will be directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve at the conclusion of the game."

The use of cowbells by Kings fans at Sacramento home games has been a thing since Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a "cow town" in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately for Kings fans, they will be unable to explore the Chase Center space with their noisemakers on Thursday.

The Kings are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2006, snapping the longest playoff drought in NBA history and ending what had been the longest postseason drought of the four major American sports.

Sacramento won the first two games of the series at home, putting Golden State in an 0-2 hole for the first time since 2007.

Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 after stomping on the chest of Sacramento All-Star Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The NBA explained that Green’s past behavior heavily weighed into the decision to suspend him.

"Here's what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender," Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, told ESPN. "That's what separates this where you end up with a suspension."