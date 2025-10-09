Shedeur Sanders and Browns should 'part ways' if he is not named backup quarterback, ESPN's Ryan Clark says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Dillon Gabriel was tabbed as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 5, Shedeur Sanders’s role remained unchanged as the third-string quarterback, and Joe Flacco became the backup.

However, even with Flacco now on the Cincinnati Bengals, it remains to be seen whether Sanders will get the promotion to be the backup.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to Sanders being the backup, and Bailey Zappe was elevated to the practice squad, which drew the ire of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

"If [Sanders] is not named the backup quarterback, it's time to part ways. It's time to trade him. It's time to get him out of your locker room. Because your plan for development is not to develop Shedeur Sanders as a future starter of your team, and too much comes with him if you don't see that sort of plan for him," Clark said on Thursday's edition of "First Take."

Flacco will start for the Bengals Sunday after Jake Browning lost each of his three starts in the wake of Joe Burrow's injury.

"Well, first, I’d tell you is the Joe trade took us by surprise," Stefanski said on Wednesday. "That was not something that we saw coming. You know, they called us, and it happened very fast and happened not too long ago. So, still working through all roster types of things. I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development, and I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players and, of course, our team. But, with young players, I’m always thinking about last week, making the change to Dillon (Gabriel).

"You have to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you’re so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the week play out and make a decision later on."

Stefanski referred to Zappe as the "elder statesman right now" given his history of starting games for the New England Patriots . He also mentioned that Deshaun Watson is providing some leadership despite not being able to play this season.

Stefanski made the move last week to have Gabriel, who was taken two rounds ahead of Sanders in April, make his first NFL start in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Gabriel threw two touchdowns in his first start, but the Vikings rallied late to beat the Browns, 21-17, and Cleveland fell to 1-4.

Sanders has not commented on being stuck at third-string last week, and he pantomimed when asked about it instead. He did react to the Flacco trade, though.

"I’m just happy for him," Sanders said.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.