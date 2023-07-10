Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon
Published

Russian teen’s Cinderella run at Wimbledon comes to end after controversial racket call

Mirra Andreeva, 16, was youngest to qualify for this year’s Wimbledon

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mirra Andreeva’s Cinderella run at Wimbledon has ended after the 16-year-old Russian tennis player was on the receiving end of a controversial call on Monday that helped pave the way for American Madison Keys to reach the quarterfinals. 

Andreeva entered Monday’s match with momentum, winning nine of her last 10 games. She led Keys 3-0 in the second set after already winning the first, but Keys quickly shifted the momentum in her favor and Andreeva let out her frustrations on the court.

Mirra Andreeva reacts during her fourth round match at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva is shown during her fourth-round match at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London. (Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

She received a warning from Swedish chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell for throwing her racket after giving up a 4-1 lead in the second set, a punishment Andreeva admitted she "deserved." 

WIMBLEDON FANS BOO BELARUSIAN VICTORIA AZARENKA AFTER NO HANDSHAKE WITH UKRAINIAN ELINA SVITOLINA

But with the game on the line, Andreeva received an unsportsmanlike penalty for again throwing her racket, only this time the Russian pro said she slipped, which caused her to accidentally hit the grass court with her racket. 

"I slipped. I didn't do it. I slid, and I fell," Andreeva protested, per EuroSport. "No, it's [the] wrong decision. Do you understand what you are doing? Do you understand what you are doing?"

The call was Andreeva’s second code violation, which as a result awarded Keys match point.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn't throw the racket, I slid. Yes, I did slip, I didn't throw the racket."

"It's the wrong decision," she continued to plead. "I didn't throw the racket, I fell. I slid and then I fell."

Mirra Andreeva talks with the umpire during her fourth round match at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva interacts with the umpire during her fourth-round match at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London. (Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Keys would win the match, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, on the next point and end Andreeva’s hopes of becoming the youngest player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Anna Kournikova in 1997.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her postgame press conference, Andreeva stood by her defense. 

"For me, it's a controversial point," she said, per BBC News. "Honestly, I didn't have any intention to throw the racket. I slid. Honestly, I thought that I will fall forward."

"Maybe it did look like I threw the racket. I don't know. I didn't see any videos yet."

Mirra Andreeva reacts to a point during her fourth round match at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva is shown during her fourth-round match at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London. (Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Keys will next play Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open this year and has a 16-1 record in major tournaments in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.