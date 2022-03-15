Russia captain Artem Dzyuba denies refusing call-up for national team because of Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artem Dzyuba, the captain of Russia’s national soccer team, has refuted claims made by the team coach that he asked not to be picked for the national team amid the war in Ukraine.

Dzyuba, who spoke out on social media earlier this month about the aggression against Russian athletes, said Tuesday that his decision not to join the national team in a friendly match was because of "family circumstances."

"I didn't not join the Russian national team because of political issues. It's about family circumstances, but I don't want to go into details," he said according to Reuters , who cited a local Russian media outlet.

"It seems to me that there was a misunderstanding, (coach) Valery Georgievich (Karpin) misunderstood me, or his words were misinterpreted."

According to the Daily Mail , Karpin said Dzyuba asked not be called up for an intra-squad friendly against Russia’s U21 squad because of the "difficult situations in Ukraine."

"He assured me ... he really wants to play for the national team," Karpin said, according to local Russian media. "But now, due to the difficult situation in Ukraine, where he has many relatives, he apologized and asked, for family reasons, not to be called up to this camp."

The Russian soccer team was banned from international competition by UEFA and FIFA last month after the invasion of Ukraine

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Tuesday to uphold UEFA’s ban and a ruling on FIFA’s ban and the decision to give Poland a bye for its World Cup qualifying match against Russia on March 24 are expected sometime next week.

