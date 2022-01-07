Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Russell Wilson brushes trade rumors aside, expresses desire to win more titles in Seattle

Seahawks are missing playoffs for first time since 2017 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Russell Wilson addressed his future with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday as the team is set to miss out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Wilson’s name had been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks, but in his media availability, he made clear that he wants to win championships in Seattle.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously is my goal is to win more Super Bowls, and my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that," Wilson said, via 710 ESPN Seattle.

Wilson denied having any "uncertainty" about his future ahead of the team’s Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"There’s no uncertainty in that sense for me," he added. "That’s how my mindset’s always been. I’m grateful just to put my cleats on again and go after it. I think as you continue to go through your career, every one of these moments, every step on the field, every time I get to come out to practice I enjoy it that much more. I always thought I used to enjoy it when I was younger, I love it that much more."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll dismissed any trade rumors earlier in the week.

"The kind of conversation we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors. OK? There you go. No, they're not at all. We've been talking, we've been together and connected throughout this whole season, and that's why it's easy to dismiss those at this time," he said.

Head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks interact on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

Head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks interact on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During the offseason, Wilson’s agents said that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a list of potential trade destinations, including the Dallas CowboysNew Orleans SaintsLas Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

Wilson is signed through the 2023 season and has a no-trade clause in place.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.

