Russell Wilson announces Seahawks return in 'Succession' style video

Russell Wilson revealed Monday he will be back under center for the Seattle Seahawks in their upcoming Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson posted a video on Twitter showing himself getting his finger checked out with the "Succession" theme song playing in the background. The video also included different clips of him rehabbing from an extensor tendon rupture and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.

"It’s Time," he tweeted.

Wilson suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he needed surgery to repair the issue. He announced last week he had a pin removed from his finger.

"No more pin. Time to Win," Wilson tweeted.

ESPN reported he was officially cleared to play against the Packers.

In five games played this season, Wilson has 1,196 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

There’s still a lot of football left, and the wild-card spots in the NFC are wide open, which means if the Seahawks get on a run behind Wilson, they can sneak into the playoffs.

The Packers are expected to have Aaron Rodgers back as well after he had to sit out in Week 9 due to a positive coronavirus test.