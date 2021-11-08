Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Russell Wilson announces Seahawks return in 'Succession' style video

Russell Wilson has been on the mend since Week 5's loss to the Rams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russell Wilson revealed Monday he will be back under center for the Seattle Seahawks in their upcoming Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson posted a video on Twitter showing himself getting his finger checked out with the "Succession" theme song playing in the background. The video also included different clips of him rehabbing from an extensor tendon rupture and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks is congratulated by Russell Wilson following a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks is congratulated by Russell Wilson following a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"It’s Time," he tweeted.

Wilson suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he needed surgery to repair the issue. He announced last week he had a pin removed from his finger.

SEAHAWKS' PETE CARROLL SAYS WITHOUT RUSSELL WILSON, HE 'PROBABLY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN HERE A LONG TIME'

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

"No more pin. Time to Win," Wilson tweeted.

ESPN reported he was officially cleared to play against the Packers.

In five games played this season, Wilson has 1,196 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. 

There’s still a lot of football left, and the wild-card spots in the NFC are wide open, which means if the Seahawks get on a run behind Wilson, they can sneak into the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers are expected to have Aaron Rodgers back as well after he had to sit out in Week 9 due to a positive coronavirus test.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com