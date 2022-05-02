Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Royals
Published

Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year

Taylor made the catch against the Cardinals

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
We hate to say we just saw the catch of the year in early May when the season ends in October but sometimes we can’t help ourselves. 

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor just went Spider-Man in deep left-center field to rob Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner of a homer. A real case to be the best you’ll see all year.

Watch this:

Where is the Jim Edmonds’ celebration when you need one?! The timing and athleticism on display this afternoon is absolutely deadly. What a catch!

We will have to put together a montage of the best catches we see each month so we can determine the best catch of the year. This one has a real chance to stand alone by season’s end, though. An incredible grab from Michael A. Taylor.