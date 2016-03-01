Royals finally are paying Salvador Perez like a World Series MVP

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a new five-year, $52.5 million contract extension with catcher Salvador Perez that runs through the 2021 season.

Perez, the reigning World Series MVP, had arguably the most team-friendly deal in the majors prior to the restructuring. He signed a five-year, $7 million deal before the start of the 2012 season.

In 142 games last season, Perez hit .260/.280/.426 with 21 homers and 70 RBI. He had four homers and eight RBI during the postseason and hit .364 in the Royals' five-game win over the New York Mets in the World Series.

Perez has been an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner the past three seasons, and he leads all major-league catchers with 213 RBI and is second with 50 homers during that span. His 422 games caught over the period also are tops in the majors.

Perez will turn 26 on May 10.