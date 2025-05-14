Rory McIlroy talks coldness toward Bryson DeChambeau during Masters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy is fresh off finishing his career Grand Slam, finally winning the Masters, and earning his place on top of the golf world.

As he geared up for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, McIlroy was asked about his icy reception toward Bryson DeChambeau during the Masters. The two were paired up together for the final round at Augusta and DeChambeau mentioned that McIlroy "didn’t talk" to him once during it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McIlroy brushed it off when he talked to reporters on Wednesday.

"I don’t know what he was expecting," he said. "I mean, we’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not gonna try to be his best mate right there.

"Look, everyone approaches the game in different ways. And yeah, I was focused on myself and what I needed to do and that’s really all that it was. It wasn’t anything against him. I felt like that’s what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day."

GOLFER HUNTER MAHAN SUGGESTS PGA CHAMPIONSHIP COURSE SHARES SIMILARITIES WITH THE KARDASHIANS

DeChambeau said last month that McIlroy appeared to be in the zone.

Despite a blunder-filled day, McIlroy completed the career slam with his first win at Augusta National after defeating Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff on 18 after Rose missed a 15-foot putt for birdie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McIlroy will now look for a third PGA Championship title. He won in 2012 and 2014.