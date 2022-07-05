Ian Poulter, two others win Scottish Open ban appeal: 'It was the right thing to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twelve-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter and two other players sanctioned by the DP World Tour will be competing in the Scottish Open this week after winning their appeal in a British court on Monday.

Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were among 16 players to challenge the DP World Tour’s ban from the Scottish Open after competing in LIV Golf’s invitational series in London last month without a release from their tour, but the three players won a temporary stay on Monday from a judge appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK).

"I didn’t have any other choice, did I? I had to appeal, I’m not going to sit back when I feel it’s slightly unjust," Poulter said at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, via the Golf Channel . "It was the right thing to do."

Last month, the European Tour announced fines of around $120,000 and bans from the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship – all events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour – for players who competed in the first-ever LIV Golf event in London.

Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia were among some of the players who participated without release and later penned a letter threatening legal action if the tour did not rescind.

"I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement following Monday’s ruling. "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

Other players are reportedly seeking similar appeals, according to the Golf Channel.

"I feel everything that I’ve done the last 24 years, from my card and what I’ve played and committed throughout the years – 389 tournaments that I’ve played on the European tour, holding two tour cards but still staying as committed as I’ve been to the European tour like I have - I wanted to play [the Scottish Open]," Poulter said Tuesday.

