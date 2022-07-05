Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Ian Poulter, two others win Scottish Open ban appeal: 'It was the right thing to do'

European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said he was 'disappointed' in the hearing

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twelve-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter and two other players sanctioned by the DP World Tour will be competing in the Scottish Open this week after winning their appeal in a British court on Monday. 

Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were among 16 players to challenge the DP World Tour’s ban from the Scottish Open after competing in LIV Golf’s invitational series in London last month without a release from their tour, but the three players won a temporary stay on Monday from a judge appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK). 

Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC lines up a putt on the 2nd green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. 

Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC lines up a putt on the 2nd green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England.  (Photo by Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

"I didn’t have any other choice, did I? I had to appeal, I’m not going to sit back when I feel it’s slightly unjust," Poulter said at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, via the Golf Channel. "It was the right thing to do."

LIV GOLF’S GRAEME MCDOWELL REVEALS ABUSE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER JOINING SAUDI-BACKED LEAGUE

Last month, the European Tour announced fines of around $120,000 and bans from the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship – all events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour – for players who competed in the first-ever LIV Golf event in London. 

Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC tees off on the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 10, 2022 in St Albans, England. 

Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC tees off on the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 10, 2022 in St Albans, England.  (Photo by Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia were among some of the players who participated without release and later penned a letter threatening legal action if the tour did not rescind. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement following Monday’s ruling. "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

Keith Pelley, CEO of DP World Tour looks on during the pro-am prior to the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 02, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. 

Keith Pelley, CEO of DP World Tour looks on during the pro-am prior to the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 02, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.  (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Other players are reportedly seeking similar appeals, according to the Golf Channel. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I feel everything that I’ve done the last 24 years, from my card and what I’ve played and committed throughout the years – 389 tournaments that I’ve played on the European tour, holding two tour cards but still staying as committed as I’ve been to the European tour like I have - I wanted to play [the Scottish Open]," Poulter said Tuesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com