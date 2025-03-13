Justin Lower miraculously saves par on infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass after hitting tee shot into water

Justin Lower made par on the 17th hole in the The Players Championship Thursday but achieved it in an unconventional way.

Lower, 35, had his tee shot sail over the famous island green 137 yards away and into the water and needed a miracle to save par.

From the drop area about 80 yards away, Lower hit a wedge that took two big hops on the green and slowed before dropping into the hole, saving par without his putter.

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is known to be difficult, and this year has been no different with many players already having found the water around the island green.

However, no one recovered as well as Lower did.

Lower began his round Thursday with 11 straight pars, including his par save, and was 1-over through 13 holes after he double bogeyed the fourth hole.

As of this writing, Lucas Glover is in the lead at 4-under par through 10 holes.

Lower turned pro in 2011 and joined the PGA Tour over a decade later in 2022.

The Akron, Ohio, native has made 60 of 102 cuts in his PGA Tour career but is yet to post a victory.

Lower came close to his first win with one runner-up and two third-place finishes. He has one top 10 finish in the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler entered The Players Championship seeking his third consecutive win at the tournament after winning the last two years.

Scheffler became the first player to successfully defend his title last season and will take his shot at more history when he tees off Thursday at 1:29 p.m. ET with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

