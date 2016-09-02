Rookie Langasque fires 63 to lead European Masters 2nd round

next Image 1 of 3

Tour newcomer Romain Langasque shot a 7-under 63 to take the clubhouse lead in the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Frenchman moved to 9 under, one clear of Alex Noren of Sweden, who also had a 63 on a sunny day in the Swiss Alps.

Andrew Johnston, the popular Englishman known to fans as "Beef," was on 7 under after a morning round of 68.

The later starters included American lefty Paul Peterson and Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France who both shot 6-under 64s on Thursday to be in a four-way tie for the overnight lead.

Defending champion Danny Willett of England began his afternoon round at 5 under.

Lee Westwood, one of five European Ryder Cup players here, shot a 4-under 66 to move to 2 under.