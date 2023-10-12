Ron Gronkowski makes stance clear on men in women's sports: 'There’s really no argument'

Last month, NFL great Rob Gronkowski was asked, point-blank, "Should men be allowed to play women’s sports?"

Gronkowski was walking through the U.S. Capitol when a Daily Caller reporter asked the former tight end the question.

The four-time Super Bowl champion shook his head for an emphatic no and remained silent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gronkowski did not provide an explanation at the time because he says there isn't a need for one.

The New England Patriots legend says it's "obvious" it should not be allowed.

"There’s really no thoughts to really even share. It’s the obvious," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "There are men’s sports for men, there’s women’s sports for women. It should just stay like that. It’s just as simple as that, man. There’s really no argument. There should really be no conversation about it.

AARON RODGERS 'LOVED EVERY MINUTE' OF JETS WIN OVER BRONCOS AFTER SEAN PAYTON'S 'HORSES---' COMMENTS

"How it’s been is how it should be. Men play men’s sports, women play women’s sports. It’s as simple as that. It’s really unfair if a man went into a women’s sport and played it. It just doesn’t really make much sense to me."

The 34-year-old retired after 11 NFL seasons and winning four Super Bowls, three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of them with Tom Brady throwing to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gronk was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. In his final season, he had 802 receiving yards in a dozen games played.