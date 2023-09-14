Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski appears to take stance after being asked 'should men be allowed to play women’s sports'

Gronkowski was walking through US Capitol

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL great Rob Gronkowski didn’t need to say anything to make his stance clear when he was asked "should men be allowed to play women’s sports."

Gronkowski was walking through the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night when a Daily Caller reporter asked the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star the question.

Rob Gronkowski in DC

Rob Gronkowski poses for photographs in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol before a meeting in Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on September 12, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The four-time Super Bowl champion shook his head with an emphatic no. 

Gronkowski was reportedly in D.C. to meet with lawmakers to raise awareness about Valley fever – a disease that affects dogs.

The 34-year-old retired tight end walked away from the game after the 2021 season. He retired as one of the best tight ends the league has ever seen. He had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

The thought of him returning to football has also been in the rumor mill – for at least two years.

Rob Gronkowski vs Colts

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

He told NFL journalist Jordan Schultz that he was definitely retired and wouldn’t play for any other team – not even if Tom Brady came back out to play.

Gronkowski and Brady were two peas in a pod for his entire career. The four-time All-Pro selection only played for Brady-led teams. When Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season, he somehow managed to convince Gronkowski to join him in the Sunshine State.

In their first season, they won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl party mode

Rob Gronkowski attends 2023 Gronk Beach at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He was out of the league after the 2021 season, and Brady followed him after the 2022 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.