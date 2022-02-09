Roger Goodell calls Dolphins tanking allegations 'very disturbing', says it 'won't be tolerated'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had his Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, and he was asked about the lack of minority head coaches in the league in recent years.

The issue came to the forefront recently after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Giant, and Broncos last week. Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss back in 2019 so the team could land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Goodell said during his press conference that it was "very disturbing" because it could affect the integrity of the sport. He reiterated that the NFL will look into the allegations, and if it finds anything that violates the integrity of the league, it "won’t be tolerated."

In addition to the civil lawsuit, Goodell said that the NFL will deal with discrimination in a serious way if he believes that teams are violating that principle. The commissioner said the league "won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination."

Goodell said that the NFL will see if policies like the "Rooney Rule" need to be modified.

Goodell added he "bears responsibility" for the league’s struggles in improving diversity in coaching and other high-ranking positions on teams and in the league. He said that as a league there is no subject that has been "discussed more frequently" over the past five years other than increasing diversity.

Goodell says the league needs to make sure "we’re doing everything we possibly can to be more successful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.