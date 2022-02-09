Expand / Collapse search
Roger Goodell says league 'won’t tolerate racism'

Goodell says the league will look to see if any policies need to be modified

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will deal with discrimination in a serious way if he finds that teams violated that principle.

Goodell says "we won’t tolerate racism. We won't tolerate discrimination."

Goodell says the league will look to see if any policies need to be modified after another offseason where the number of minority coaches has not increased.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Goodell says he "bares responsibility" for the league’s struggles in improving diversity in coaching and other high-ranking positions on teams and in the league. He said that as a league there is no subject that has been "discussed more frequently" over the past five years other then increasing diversity.

Goodell says the league needs to make sure "we’re doing everything we possibly can to be more successful."