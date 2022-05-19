Expand / Collapse search
Rockies TV reporter Kelsey Wingert recovering after being struck by 95 mph liner

Kelsey Wingert posted a photo on social media showing the aftermath

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
A few days after being struck by a 95 mph liner in foul territory, Colorado Rockies TV reporter Kelsey Wingert says she’s "hanging in there." The incident happened Monday in a contest between the Rockies and Giants in Colorado. Giants’ Austin Slater laced a ball into foul ground off Rockies’ Daniel Bard into the first base side’s camera well. Straight to the face.

"I took a 95 MPH liner straight into my forehead," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. She added a photo for the world to see the aftermath. Honestly, this could’ve been much worse.

"Checking in — Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head. The @Rockies and @ATTSportsnetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil."

Centerfielder Ender Inciarte #11 of the Atlanta Braves is interviewed by Fox Sports South field reporter Kelsey Wingert after Inciarte's game winning squeeze bunt during the game against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on April 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

That’s a hefty gash, but luckily, our bodies are surprisingly prepared for sudden blows to the head. We wouldn’t recommend it, yet who could imagine a line drive at nearly 100 MPH straight to the face results in anything other than death? Wingert would later thread an update to her tweet with CT scan results. We got some good news.

"I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers."

We’ve seen incidents eerily similar in MLB parks over the years and baseball started adding nets around the field to better protect fans and staff. Of course some will say we should all be paying attention to ensure safety, however everyone in the park won’t be looking at all times. Amazingly enough, Wingert was also struck back in 2018 while covering the Atlanta Braves where she left the field with a fractured eye socket. Talk about bad luck…

Fox Sports field reporter Kelsey Wingert and the Phille Phanatic share a laugh with a  Philadelphia Police officer during a Major League Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 23, 2017 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA . Phillies won 5-2.

Fox Sports field reporter Kelsey Wingert and the Phille Phanatic share a laugh with a  Philadelphia Police officer during a Major League Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 23, 2017 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA . Phillies won 5-2. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wingert, who’s set to get married in June, said "doctors are hoping the scar won’t be too bad for the wedding." After getting smoked by a line drive, essentially everyone’s nightmare, being able to walk across the aisle is what counts. Cheers to Kelsey Wingert’s health, and someone please get this lady a helmet.