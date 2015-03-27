Rockies Beat Diamondbacks 5-1 in NL Championship Series Opener

Jeff Francis and the Colorado Rockies rolled right past the Arizona Diamondbacks — and their rowdy fans.

Francis outpitched Brandon Webb and the Rockies won the NL championship series opener 5-1 Thursday night in a game interrupted when fans angered by an umpire's disputed interference call threw objects onto the field.

Umpires pulled the teams off the field during the eight-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning. Crew chief Tim McClelland told Rockies manager Clint Hurdle to have Francis throw a pitch and "fight through it."

Once play resumed, the wild-card Rockies escaped a jam in their NLCS debut and won for the 18th time in 19 games.

Game 2 is Friday night in Phoenix, with Arizona lefty Doug Davis facing hard-throwing Colorado rookie Ubaldo Jimenez.

On a hot night in the desert — it 93 degrees at gametime — tempers flared after a relatively calm six innings.

Francis dominated while Rockies hitters, coming off a first-round sweep over Philadelphia, patiently waited out Webb. Then again, they were familiar with the 2006 NL Cy Young — this was the seventh time he started against Colorado this year.