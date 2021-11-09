Robby Anderson seems to accuse Sam Darnold of crashing his dreams

Panthers receiver Robby Anderson isn’t all that different from us normal folk. The sixth-year pro wants to catch some REM sleep and dream big. Unfortunately for Anderson, his team’s quarterback, Sam Darnold, has been a nightmare, leaving an unrested Anderson no choice but to kick and scream.

"I know this game isn’t going to last forever, so when things don’t go in the right direction, it hurts because you only get to live this dream one time," Anderson said following Sunday’s loss to New England.

Moments after Darnold tossed his third interception of the afternoon, Anderson was caught on camera tossing his helmet and releasing a verbal assault on the quarterback. Anderson’s tirade included not one, but two tongue lashings meant for Darnold. The fact that his actions were caught on camera didn’t faze the frustrated Anderson.

"That’s what comes with it," Anderson said following the game. "My emotions. I know that they’ll most likely gonna catch that. So it’s not nothing that I’m hiding from or nothing that I’m ashamed of. I’m very passionate. This game means the world to me. And I put my all into everything, just like everyone in this locker room does."

Anderson finished the loss with just one catch for two yards, and Darnold completed fewer than half his pass attempts while throwing for under 200 yards. He threw three interceptions and was unable to find the end zone. Darnold’s quarterback rating through nine games is just 71.3%, and he’s thrown more picks than scores.

Darnold’s poor play has been the main reason for the bad dream Anderson has had all season long. In 2020, Anderson recorded a career-best 95 receptions, but this year, he has just 19 grabs and two touchdowns.

"I think collectively we’re just not connecting," Anderson added.

A win over Arizona on Sunday afternoon would go a long way towards putting Carolina’s bad vibes to bed.