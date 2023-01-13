Robbie Knievel, American daredevil and son of Evel Knievel, dead at 60

Famous American daredevil Robbie Knievel, who followed in the footsteps of his father Evel Knievel, died Friday morning after battling pancreatic cancer, his family confirmed. He was 60.

The record-holding stuntman died in Reno while in hospice care, his brother confirmed to The Associated Press.

"Daredevils don’t live easy lives," Kelly Knievel told the outlet. "He was a great daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did."

According to Knievel’s official website, he is credited with 350 jumps and holds 20 world records for his death-defying stunts.

According to The Associated Press, Knievel famously completed a jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas in 1989, the same stunt that nearly killed his father in 1967.

But Knievel also fell victim to injury during several close encounters.

"Injuries took quite a toll on him," his brother told the outlet.

He said Knievel was surrounded by his three daughters when he died. The family plans to bury him with other family members in Butte, Montana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



