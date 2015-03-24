Robben's late winner saves Bayern against Mainz

Mainz, Germany (SportsNetwork.com) - Arjen Robben scored in stoppage time to help Bayern Munich escape with a 2-1 win at Mainz on Friday, extending Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 14 points.

Elkin Soto struck first for the home side 21 minutes into the match, but his goal was quickly canceled out by an equalizer from Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was busier than usual as he was called upon to keep his team level, while Robben struck the final blow in added time to extend the winless streak for Mainz to nine games.

The defending champions entered the contest having yielded just three goals in 16 league contests, but they found themselves behind after 21 minutes as Soto was able to reach a dangerous ball at full stretch and redirect it inside the near post from a tight angle.

However, Schweinsteiger had an answer just a few minutes later when he lined up a free kick and drove the ball toward the left post, where goalkeeper Loris Karius got a hand to the shot but was unable to keep it out.

Neuer was called upon early in the second half to make a fine stop on Yunus Malli, who got in behind the defense and forced a top-notch save from the Germany international.

Bayern had a lot of possession but didn't manage to seriously threaten until the closing stages when Juan Bernat's low cross made its way to Robben inside the area, allowing the Dutchman to stroke home the winner.