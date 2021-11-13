Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Rob Lowe reveals the magic behind NBA legend's tweets

Magic Johnson has more than 5 million followers on Twitter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The magic behind an NBA legend’s Twitter account was revealed in an interview Friday.

Rob Lowe spilled the beans on Magic Johnson and who runs Magic's Twitter page. Lowe revealed in an interview on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" podcast that the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar has an assistant who is firing off the tweets and is just writing what Magic says.

Former NBA player Magic Johnson on stage during the 29th Annual Achilles Gala honoring president and CEO of Cinga David Cordani with the Volunteer of the Year Award at Cipriani South Street Nov. 20, 2019, in New York City.

"Last night, I found out Magic Johnson does not physically do any of the tweets, which may explain some of it. It’s articulated clearly across the room while he’s doing 17 other things — a titan of the industry — and then there is a woman whose job it is to figure out what he’s talking about and make it into a tweet," Lowe said.

"I think he doesn’t say ‘Send tweet,’ so she never knows when it’s ending so you get what you get," Lowe added. "I can promise here’s what it’s not, ‘Hey, hello. I have an idea for a tweet. Are you ready? Lakers look very stiff tonight, period. Perhaps they need a change in the lineup, period. Send that.’ I don’t think that’s happening."

Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson attend Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Johnson has more than 5 million followers on Twitter, and it’s clear people are interested in what he has to say.

Magic alluded to someone tweeting for him in an interview on Lowe’s podcast last year.

Magic Johnson apparently has an assistant who tweets for him.

"I have somebody write them out. I tell them what I want to say and they write them," Johnson said.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com