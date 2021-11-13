Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James sends warning to basketball world after son's impressive dunk

Bronny James, considered to be a four-star recruit, is getting interest from top college basketball schools

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

"Scary hours coming soon!!" the NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Bronny James, also known as LeBron James Jr., is a 17-year-old guard at Sierra Canyon who is making waves in the California high school basketball scene. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds.

According to 247 Sports, the younger James is a four-star recruit. He's drawing interest from some of the top schools in the nation. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are among them.

STEPHEN CURRY SCORES 40 POINTS AS WARRIORS BEAT BULLS 119-93

247 Sports analyst Jerry Meyer projected Bronny James’ future earlier this year. He said while the teenager is poised to be a big-time player, it’s unclear how he will deal with the pressure of being LeBron James’ son.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers passes the ball against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers passes the ball against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

"It is tough to judge how a player at Bronny James’ age is ultimately going to end up, but that is the projection business that we are in. I expect James to develop into a quality high major player. And with his lineage, there is a strong reason to believe that he will have a blossoming physically and in his game in the upcoming years," Meyer said. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son LeBron James Jr., on the court after the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on December 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son LeBron James Jr., on the court after the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on December 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What will be interesting to observe is how he deals with the intense pressure and scrutiny from being the son of LeBron James. How he deals with that circumstance will have much to do with how good he becomes. He will have to go through a tough process of defining and becoming who he is as his own individual."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com