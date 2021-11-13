LeBron James sends warning to basketball world after son's impressive dunk

LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.

"Scary hours coming soon!!" the NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Bronny James, also known as LeBron James Jr., is a 17-year-old guard at Sierra Canyon who is making waves in the California high school basketball scene. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds.

According to 247 Sports, the younger James is a four-star recruit. He's drawing interest from some of the top schools in the nation. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are among them.

247 Sports analyst Jerry Meyer projected Bronny James’ future earlier this year. He said while the teenager is poised to be a big-time player, it’s unclear how he will deal with the pressure of being LeBron James’ son.

"It is tough to judge how a player at Bronny James’ age is ultimately going to end up, but that is the projection business that we are in. I expect James to develop into a quality high major player. And with his lineage, there is a strong reason to believe that he will have a blossoming physically and in his game in the upcoming years," Meyer said.

"What will be interesting to observe is how he deals with the intense pressure and scrutiny from being the son of LeBron James. How he deals with that circumstance will have much to do with how good he becomes. He will have to go through a tough process of defining and becoming who he is as his own individual."