Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady will return for 24th season: 'Probably getting arm checked right now'

Rob Gronkowski admitted Saturday he isn't sure if Tom Brady knows where he will be in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

But if Gronk were a betting man, he's putting his money on the GOAT returning to the NFL.

"Everybody wants to know about Tom Brady's future. I don't even think Tom knows what his future holds right now. But let me tell you this: He was top five in passing yards last season. He can still play the game," Gronk said.

"And he's probably getting some treatment on his arm as we speak right now, so he's gonna be ready to go next year."

Gronk didn't seem sure where Brady would play next season, but he does know one thing about where Brady could play.

"It's gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most," Gronk said. "Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."

Gronkowski and Brady won four Super Bowls together, three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The future Hall of Fame tight end is in his second retirement, but teams did inquire about his services when he teased another comeback earlier this season.

Rumors suggested Brady and Gronk would team up in Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders may move on from Derek Carr, which will put them back in the hunt for a quarterback.

Brady's Bucs teammate predict departure from Tampa Bay

Brady is going to contemplate his future, and as Gronk said, he will go to where he wants to play.

Brady's current teammates don't think Brady will return to the gulf coast of Florida.

Several Buccaneers told NFL Network Brady's time with Tampa Bay is done.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one said. Another said, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

Brady is a free agent.