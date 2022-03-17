Rob Gronkowski drops hint as to where he’ll be playing next season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tampa barbershop received more than just cash tips on Wednesday.

After Rob Gronkowski finished having his ears lowered, the 32-year-old tight end all but confirmed that he intends to continue his career in a familiar spot.

"It’s a very good chance," Gronkowski told those sitting inside of a barbershop when they asked whether he’d be returning for a third season with the Buccaneers.

Gronk’s coming off a season in which he hauled in 55 passes and six touchdowns. The offseason has swirled with rumors that Gronk would follow Tom Brady into retirement, team up with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, or enhance the Titans’ passing attack.

You can put the speculation to rest. He’ll eventually head back to Tampa Bay, but not before making Brady sweat a little.

"I’ll let (Brady) have a little scare…a couple months without me and then, ya know," Gronkowski joked. "He just did it to me for a couple months, I’m gonna do it to him now."

Gronkowski was obviously referring to Brady’s short-lived retirement that had the Bucs staring at a likely rebuild.

Once Brady made the decision to shelve his retirement last Sunday, Tampa quickly shifted from rebuild to reload. Chris Godwin, Ryan Jensen, and Carlton Davis are among a handful of Bucs free agents who resigned with the team after Brady returned, joining receiver Russell Gage, formerly of the Falcons.

It appears that we will soon add Gronk to the list.