Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Rising hockey star playing in Canada dead at 18, league says

The Ontario Hockey League features the sport's rising stars

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Abakar Kazbekov, a Russian teenage hockey player who was competing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), has died, the organization announced Saturday. He was 18.

Kazbekov was playing for the London Knights of the OHL. The OHL is one of the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada. The league is for players mainly between the ages 16-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov," the league said in a statement. "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

The Knights’ game against the Flint Firebirds was postponed.

ALEX OVECHKIN NOTCHES 800TH GOAL IN HAT TRICK, CAPITALS BLOW OUT BLACKHAWKS

Kazbekov had played in 12 games for the Knights and recorded one assist for the game. He scored a goal in the 2021-22 regular season in nine appearances. He had played in London’s game against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday. The Moscow native had been with the team since last season and previously played in the under-16 and under-18 leagues in Russia.

No details of Kazbekov’s death were revealed.

The special London Knights logo in 2010

The special London Knights logo in 2010 (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to multiple reports, he died Saturday morning after falling from a downtown apartment building. London police were investigating the incident but foul play is not suspected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings