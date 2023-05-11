Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published

Rising Filipino boxer, 22, dies after collapsing in ring

Kenneth Egano was fighting in a match promoted by Manny Pacquiao.

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano died Wednesday after collapsing following his boxing match four days prior. He was 22.

According to Boxing Scene, Egano was in his corner when he collapsed after his eight-round bout with Jason Facularin on May 6. He was stretchered out and taken to Imus Doctors Hospital.

He was placed into a medically-induced coma where it was revealed he had a brain hemorrhage.

boxing ring

Kenneth Egano, 22, died Wednesday after it was revealed he had a brain hemorrhage. (Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The fight, which he won by decision, was a part of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's Blow by Blow series in his native Philippines.

The former world champion reflected on Egano's passing.

Manny Pacquiao prepares for a title fight

Manny Pacquiao said, "Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line." (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

"There is nothing more precious than human life,' Pacquiao said. "Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing."

Pacquiao said he would pay for Egano's medical expenses.

"The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano," the GBA wrote. "Our condolences to Kenneth's family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

"The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator [on Wednesday] afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow's best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion," added Pacquiao's series.

Boxing gloves

Kenneth Egano was 22 when he collapsed from a brain hemorrhage.

Egano went 7-1 with three knockouts in his career.